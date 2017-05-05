Tesla Model Y to feature new platform, falcon wing doors





It seems a day doesn't go by without Tesla hinting at its next big plans as a company. Most recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a few nuggets of information surrounding the elusive Model Y during an earnings call.

We've known about the Model Y for some time, but the rumor mill has subsequently placed it on the backburner with the incredible amounts of hype surrounding the upcoming Model 3 sedan. The Model Y is expected to be Tesla's second crossover and measure in as a compact vehicle. However, unlike previously thought, Musk said the Model Y will ride on an all-new platform.

It's been expected the Model Y would sit atop the same architecture underpinning the Model 3, which is also compact in size. Musk went on to say the Model Y could begin production as soon as 2019.

Another nugget? Per Musk, the Model Y is going to have falcon wing doors, just like the Model X. That's a shocker, given how troublesome those doors have been.

Additionally, the Tesla chief plans to ditch the 12-volt battery architecture used in current Tesla vehicles. This will allow for less wiring and simplify Tesla's overall production process.

The Model Y is an important part of Tesla's ambitious plan to deliver one million cars by 2020, a plan that begins this summer with Model 3 production. Tesla believes the Model 3 will push production volume to 500,000 vehicles per year. To carry out its goal, Tesla has even embarked on some risky business regarding beta testing.

In the meantime, Tesla will reveal its all-electric semi truck this September and has plans to unveil an electric pickup truck in less than two years.