2019 Porsche Macan, Challenger vs. Raptor, Workhorse W-15: The Week In Reverse

2019 Porsche Macan facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We spied the 2019 Porsche Macan; we pitted the Ford F-150 Raptor against the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat; and Workhorse unveiled the W-15 range-extended electric pickup truck. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Porsche Macan is fast approaching the midway point in its life cycle, which means it's time for a refresh. We spotted a prototype of the updated Macan with a refreshed dashboard, bumpers, and lighting.

The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor is one of the fastest production vehicles when the road ends, and the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is one of the fastest production vehicles on the road. It only made sense to pit these two beasts against one another in a race around and over a mountain.

Images of the facelifted BMW M2 have leaked onto the Internet. Changes are minor and mostly consist of updated headlights and taillights.

Less than a year after releasing sketches, Ohio-based Workhorse has unveiled the W-15 range-extended electric pickup truck. Set to go into production in late 2018 with a price of $52,500, it's set to become the first production truck of its kind.

The Porsche 918 Spyder is out of production and all units have been sold. Development on the hypercar is done. This leads us to a simple question: Why is the German automaker running the hypercar around the Nürburgring during industry test runs?