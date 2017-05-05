2017 Volvo S90, 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, Ferrari demand: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Best Car To Buy 2017 driving, Georgia Enlarge Photo

Volvo's making a comeback and showing its true Swedish colors now that it's off Ford's leash, and the S90 is just one of the examples of its new-found glory. We spent a week with a 2017 S90 Inscription and learned what the Swedes consider luxury.

Ferrari profits continue to skyrocket. The Italian automaker's profits ballooned 36 percent during the first quarter of 2017. Demand for the prancing horse's V-12 offerings was up 50 percent, though buyers seemed to shy away from the V-8-powered cars.

Porsche said it doesn't care about lap times, but clearly it lied, as the new 2018 911 GT3 is 12.3 seconds faster than the old version around the Nürburgring. The new car set a blistering 7:12.7 lap around the infamous German road course.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Living with the 2017 Volvo S90: the good and the bad

Ferrari continues to print money as demand rises

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 laps 'Ring 12.3 seconds faster than predecessor

Reborn TVR Griffith has already tallied over 400 orders

Smoke and you're a bandit: Colorado dumps diesel "coal rolling"

BMW M2 facelift leaks showing subtle styling changes

Which carmakers show CA 2025 zero-emission vehicle rules are already within reach?

BMW, Intel kick off autonomous car pilot program

What's next for Tesla? More stores, more repair centers, and the Model Y crossover

Rip around Monza flat out in a Ferrari FXX K

Plug-in electric car sales for Apr: Bolt EV back over 1,000 (updated)