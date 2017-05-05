Meet the F-150 Raptor's big brother, the F-250 MegaRaptor

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The new Ford Raptor is a wicked machine right from the factory. It has switched to a smaller displacement twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, but it makes more power than the V-8 versions before and it seems to be an all-around better truck. For some, perhaps, it's a bit on the small side. That sounds crazy seeing as the Raptor is rather large. Still, there are bigger trucks out there and one company has decided to see what happens when these two worlds collide.

Allow us to introduce you to the SuperRaptor and the even bigger MegaRaptor.

Both start life as a Ford F-250 before they're shipped off to a company called F250R. At the base level, F250R turns your F-250 into a gas-swilling SuperRaptor that runs on 40-inch tires. If you demand bigger still, you can turn a diesel F-250 into the MegaRaptor.

CHECK OUT: Living with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: the good and the bad

The MegaRaptor's 46-inch Michelin XZL tires are wrapped around massive wheels that are typically found on MRAPs--yes, the mine-repelling vehicles used by the military. Some of the wheels even still carry battle scars from the vehicles that they originally served. F250R considers those badges of honor, and we're inclined to agree.

Beyond the wheels and tires, F250R turns the standard F-250 body into one that looks like a Raptor on human truck growth hormones. Each truck is then given a lift, the front axle is brought forward, portions of the firewall are cut back and replaced with thick steel, and the engine gets a flash. F250R offers more options to walk through, such as adding more off-road-style lighting, push bumpers, and anything else you think would take your MegaRaptor to the next level.

We assume that level is a post-apocalyptic go-anywhere machine. Tune that diesel engine to run on nearly anything--perhaps ground-up Prius parts--and you're pretty much already there. We can hear well-heeled overlanders drooling from here.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



