Workhorse W-15, Shaquille O'Neal's F-650, Corvette plant tours: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Shaq's custom Ford F-650 Enlarge Photo

Ohio-based Workhorse unveiled video what appears to be a production-ready version of its W15 electric pickup truck in action. This heavy, 7,200-pound pickup truck has an all-electric range of 80 miles and total range of 300 miles thanks to the on-board range-extending gasoline engine. Production is planned for late 2018.

Shaquille O'Neal is a big guy, and a big guy needs a big pickup truck, so it's no surprise the superstar just had mammoth Ford F-650 custom built for him. The price tag matches the overall footprint of the truck with the final bill coming in at $124,150 thanks to various options and customizations.

The Chevrolet Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, will suspend its public tours on July 16th for 18 months. Why? The official story says it's due to the disruption caused by the facility's new paint shop, but logic says it might have something to do with plant upgrades for the mid-engine C8 Corvette that's waiting in the wings.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Workhorse releases video of its W-15 extended-range electric pickup in action

Shaquille O'Neal now has a Ford F-650 pickup as his daily driver

Corvette plant tours soon to be suspended for 18 months

Start-up builds an app to figure out how much that new engine noise is going to cost you

Are you ready to pay $300,000 for a Mercedes-AMG G-Class?

Why BMW uses Tesla electric cars to scare its staff into the future

How to fix a misreading speedometer

The auto lending bubble seems to be getting bigger

A 123-mile Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is up for sale

Energy use for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles: higher than electrics, even hybrids (analysis)