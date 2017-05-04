This Camaro ZL1's exhaust is so loud it blows the airbags at speed

May 4, 2017

There are exhaust modifications, and then there are exhaust diverters. The latter is responsible for some pretty loud noises in this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. In fact, it's so loud, it caused the side curtain airbags to deploy.

Here's the backstory. YouTuber GuitarmageddonZL1 ordered a pretty standard set of electronic exhaust diverters for his Camaro ZL1. The modification diverts exhaust away from the mufflers and dumps it after the headers with the simple push of a button. Easy peasy. The results are pretty incredible, as the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine suddenly sounds as if it came straight from the late drag strip, racy, lumpy idle and all.

After installing the modification, our host driver decides to take the ZL1 for a test drive to hear the fruits of the labor. And with the windows up, somewhere around 140 miles per hour, the airbags grow tired of the incredible noise produced by the 640-hp V8 and burst, to the surprise of driver and passenger. Thankfully, the unintended deployments caused no injuries, but the driver pulls the car over since his view sight is pretty restricted following the airbag deployment. A Camaro is the last car we'd want this to happen in, too. Visibility is already pretty lackluster.

A warning for viewers, there is language that is not safe for work throughout the 15-minute long video. Headphones are advised. With that out of the way, see how it all unfolds right up above.

