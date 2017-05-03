Ford F-150 Raptor, Karma Revero, Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Car News Headlines

News
20 minutes ago
2017 Ford F-150 RaptorEnlarge Photo
Ford’s F-150 Raptor is one of the meanest vehicles on sale today. But does that mean it’s hard to live with? We spent some extended time with the beast to find out.
The Fisker Karma returns in 2017 as the Karma Revero. In the lead up to the start of deliveries this month, Karma has aired its first television spot.
Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its G-Class. The new model might look the same as predecessor but almost every element is new. In fact, there is just one exterior part shared between the two.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Living with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: the good and the bad
Karma Revero spot airs ahead of start of deliveries in May
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots and video
Towing a boat with the 2017 Ram Power Wagon: 6 things you need to know
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots
UPS electric van with fuel cell range extender to be tested in California
Mercedes-Benz details suite of active safety features coming to 2018 S-Class
Texas city takes big step toward self-driving cars with vehicle-to-infrastructure communication
Porsche Cayenne sets a world record by towing an Airbus A380
Could water be the secret to faster electric car battery technology?
