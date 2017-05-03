Ford F-150 Raptor, Karma Revero, Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford’s F-150 Raptor is one of the meanest vehicles on sale today. But does that mean it’s hard to live with? We spent some extended time with the beast to find out.

The Fisker Karma returns in 2017 as the Karma Revero. In the lead up to the start of deliveries this month, Karma has aired its first television spot.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its G-Class. The new model might look the same as predecessor but almost every element is new. In fact, there is just one exterior part shared between the two.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Living with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: the good and the bad

Karma Revero spot airs ahead of start of deliveries in May

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots and video

Towing a boat with the 2017 Ram Power Wagon: 6 things you need to know

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots

UPS electric van with fuel cell range extender to be tested in California

Mercedes-Benz details suite of active safety features coming to 2018 S-Class

Texas city takes big step toward self-driving cars with vehicle-to-infrastructure communication

Porsche Cayenne sets a world record by towing an Airbus A380

Could water be the secret to faster electric car battery technology?