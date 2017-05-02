BuyMyVitara is the greatest used car ad ever

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Remember the old Nissan Maxima video from a few years back? It was a hilarious way for its talented owner to list his bucket of a "sports" sedan for sale. The ad worked well enough to capture the attention of Nissan, which promptly bought the car and restored it.

Now there's a new contender in the crap car sales video world, and this might just be the greatest used car advertisement of all time.

ALSO SEE: Vin Diesel joins Dodge in 'Brotherhood of Muscle' ad campaign

A man named Eugene Romanovsky is selling his 1996 Suzuki Vitara. It's a vehicle that seems to have meant a lot to him. That makes sense when you see the sort of adventures the pair "have been on together." From driving along dinosaurs to exploring the ocean depths and blasting off into space, this Vitara has been there and done that. It's the automotive adventure vehicle that might as well be nicknamed Forrest Gump because it's clearly an integral part of some of history's greatest moments.

Did you know that this Vitara helped in the attempt to capture Furiosa? Are you aware that, besides having automatic windows, this Vitara can run with gazelles? You're aware of all of this now, and so much more. That's Mr. Romanovsky is excellent at manipulating video, though he's not so great at spelling.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.