Lexus fears the sedan's extinction due to crossovers and SUVs





Lexus is taking the threat of crossovers and SUVs very seriously. The Japanese luxury brand fears the sedan may not be long for this world if the traditional body style doesn't begin to offer buyers something different from a crossover or other utility vehicle, according to Automotive News (subscription required).

Toyota Motor Corporation's global branding chief Tokuo Fukuichi, who was most recently given a healthy dose of free will as Lexus' chief branding officer, stated Lexus must respond to the sedan's dwindling popularity in two ways.

First, he said, sedans must deliver even greater driving dynamics as crossovers behave more like sedans.