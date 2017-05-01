McLaren P1 LM storms ‘Ring, might set record for street-legal cars

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



British motorsport and engineering skunk works Lanzante is responsible for a rare beast known as the McLaren P1 LM.

This is the same Lanzante that fielded the McLaren F1 GTR race car that won overall in the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, and in 2016 the company took the beefed up P1 GTR track special and somehow made it street-legal.

It only did this to five customer cars plus a sixth prototype, the latter of which was spotted last week storming the Nürburgring and looking and sounding absolutely insane. You can even see sparks fly as the 986-horsepower hybrid machine scrapes the track surface at some points.

Lanzante tested the P1 LM at the Nürburgring during last year’s development phase. Since the development has been completed and the cars delivered—you’ll even be able to bid on one at an upcoming auction—it’s possible then that Lanzante is out to claim the record for street-legal cars.

That record is the 6:48.28 time the Radical SR8 LM set in 2009. The record shouldn’t be confused with the record for production cars which is the 6:52.01 set by the Lamborghini Huracán Performante late last year.

Behind the wheel of the P1 LM is official McLaren tester Kenny Bräck. The retired Swedish racer helped with the development of the P1 LM and used one to set the street-legal record on the famous Goodwood House hill climb during last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Hopefully we’ll learn of his time at the Nürburgring soon.