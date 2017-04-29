Chevy Corvette ZR1, Ford F-150 Raptor, quad-turbo BMW 5-Series: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A new Corvette ZR1 is just around the corner, and Chevrolet in recent days has been testing prototypes for the car on the Nürburgring. The prototypes were so loud that Chevy was forced to modify the exhaust system just to run. The car is shaping up to be a real beast.

2017 Chelsea Truck Company Hammer Edition Mercedes-AMG G63

Kahn Design’s SUV arm, Chelsea Truck Company, is now modifying the Mercedes-Benz G-Class alongside the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler. Its first attempt is the mean-looking Hammer Edition G-Class. Notice the flared fenders?

Raptor vs. Hellcat Race

The Ford F-150 Raptor is one of the most badass vehicles on sale. But how does it fare against the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat? We’ve pitted the two against each other in an unusual test.

VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Danish designer Henrik Fisker recently teamed up with Bob Lutz and Gilbert Villarreal to form the new coachbuilder VLF. The firm’s latest offering is the Dodge Viper-based Force 1 V10. VLF’s version of the Dodge supercar is even more extreme—and it comes as a convertible.

Teaser for Fisker EMotion debuting on August 17, 2017

Another Fisker-designed car, this time from his own eponymous brand, has been revealed further. It’s called the EMotion, and it's an electric sedan that promises more than 400 miles of range.

2018 BMW M550d xDrive Touring

If you prefer good ol’ dino juice, BMW has a new 5-Series variant powered by a quad-turbocharged—yes, that’s four snails—diesel. It’s not destined for the United States, so your only other quad-turbo option is the seven-figure Bugatti Chiron.

1957 Jaguar XKSS that failed to sell during 2017 Amelia Island Concours auction

The collector car market has been booming since the global financial crisis last decade. But things might have finally taken a turn. At last month’s 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, a number of the star cars at auction failed to sell including this stunning 1957 Jaguar XKSS.

AeroMobil flying car, 2017 Top Marques Monaco

AeroMobil may just end up as the first company with a flying car on the market. The Slovakian company showed up to this month’s 2017 Top Marques Monaco with what it claims is a production-ready flying car.