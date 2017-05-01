Experience 5 gs and 190 mph in an Indy Car





The next time someone argues racing doesn't require much skill, show them this video. Not only do IndyCar drivers possess the skills to drive 200-plus mph, concentration, preparation, and physical endurance are also absolute musts.

As the video shows, an Indy Car driver will reach speeds of 190 mph when rocketing around a race course such as the Phoenix International Raceway. Other tracks are faster. With those speeds, there are moments when the driver's body will experience 5 gs. That's twice the amount experienced by astronauts during a space shuttle launch, except this is right here. On Earth. At a racetrack.

This particular video was shot during testing at Phoenix International Raceway with JR Hildebrand behind the wheel. Hildebrand made his debut in the 2010 IndyCar Series and became the most successful rookie to race in the Indianapolis 500 in 2011. He was in the lead halfway through the race and stayed on the lead lap for the entire race. He's currently signed with Ed Carpenter Racing.

Even when the driver isn't experiencing 5 gs, an IndyCar is still moving at incredible speeds, so the driver must be locked in mentally to keep the car on the racing line while also dealing with traffic. It's beyond the comprehension of most of us who worry about what's on our phones while we are on the highway (put the phone down people!).

If you're itching for more IndyCar ride alongs, you can always hop in for a point of view video with Graham Rahal, who showcased incredible speeds at Road America while piloting his Honda-powered IndyCar.

