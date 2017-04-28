Hellcat vs. Raptor, AeroMobil flying car, Kahn Design G-Class: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Wondering which is more badass—the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat or Ford F-150 Raptor? We’ve pitted them against each other in an unusual test.

AeroMobil may just end up as the first company with a flying car on the market. The Slovakian company showed up to this month’s 2017 Top Marques Monaco with what it claims is a production-ready flying car.

Kahn Design’s SUV arm Chelsea Truck Company is now modifying the Mercedes-Benz G-Class alongside the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler. Its first attempt is the mean-looking Hammer Edition G-Class.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

The Great American Race: Hellcat vs. Raptor around and over a mountain

Production-ready AeroMobil flying car debuts at 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Now you can get your G-Class modded by Kahn Design

2018 VW Atlas won't be easy to find as a 4-cylinder

2018 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid carries over with few changes

Mazda CX-8 is a new 3-row SUV for Japan

America, we have an infrastructure problem, and this documentary is here to explain it

Look out for the Audi Lunar Quattro in “Alien: Covenant”

Newest, cleanest diesels in Europe can still be very dirty: analysis