Hellcat vs. Raptor, AeroMobil flying car, Kahn Design G-Class: Car News Headlines

News
Honda to launch 3-row CR-V in Indonesia Bangkok Auto Show
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
2017 Formula One Russian Grand Prix preview Racing
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Raptor vs. Hellcat RaceEnlarge Photo
Wondering which is more badass—the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat or Ford F-150 Raptor? We’ve pitted them against each other in an unusual test.
AeroMobil may just end up as the first company with a flying car on the market. The Slovakian company showed up to this month’s 2017 Top Marques Monaco with what it claims is a production-ready flying car.
Kahn Design’s SUV arm Chelsea Truck Company is now modifying the Mercedes-Benz G-Class alongside the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler. Its first attempt is the mean-looking Hammer Edition G-Class.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
The Great American Race: Hellcat vs. Raptor around and over a mountain
Production-ready AeroMobil flying car debuts at 2017 Top Marques Monaco
Now you can get your G-Class modded by Kahn Design
2018 VW Atlas won't be easy to find as a 4-cylinder
2018 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid carries over with few changes
Mazda CX-8 is a new 3-row SUV for Japan
America, we have an infrastructure problem, and this documentary is here to explain it
Look out for the Audi Lunar Quattro in “Alien: Covenant”
Newest, cleanest diesels in Europe can still be very dirty: analysis
Email This Page