Mazda CX-8 is a new 3-row SUV for Japan

Apr 27, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Mazda CX-8

Teaser for 2018 Mazda CX-8

Three-row crossover SUVs are all the rage with families and one of the more handsome options in the mainstream segment is the Mazda CX-9.

However, the CX-9 is just a tad too big for some markets so Mazda is introducing a smaller, more dynamically-styled three-row SUV to be called the CX-8.

Right now the CX-8 is only confirmed for Japan where the biggest Mazda SUV currently available is the CX-5.

2016 Mazda CX-4 (Chinese spec)

2016 Mazda CX-4 (Chinese spec)

A single teaser shot reveals the cabin of the CX-8 and shows that the roof slopes off more towards the rear than on the CX-9. Expect the design to be similar to the CX-4 currently on sale in China, but on a larger scale.

The CX-8 is approximately 193 inches long, 72.4 inches wide and 68 inches tall, making it 6.9 inches shorter, 4.9 inches narrower and 0.7 inches lower than the CX-9. The wheelbase of the CX-8 and CX-9 is an identical 115 inches, though.

Power will come from a 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel engine. This engine normally delivers 173 horsepower and a mightily impressive 310 pound-feet of torque and has been confirmed for sale in the United States in the second half of 2017.

Teaser for 2018 Mazda CX-8

Teaser for 2018 Mazda CX-8

Front-wheel drive will likely be standard though buyers should be able to opt for all-wheel drive. The only transmission is a 6-speed automatic.

Another option buyers will have is the choice of six or seven seats. Shown in the teaser is the six-seat configuration where the second row has an armrest and cupholders taking up the middle seat.

Mazda says the CX-8 is a Japan-only proposition at present.

