Forza Horizon 3 lets your Hot Wheels fantasies come true





Often while playing with toys as kids the thought ran through our minds: I wish these were real. That was especially true when playing with Hot Wheels. Adventures unfolded thanks to a bit of imagination and the coolest tracks we could create.

While we'll forever be nostalgic for those days, Forza Horizon 3 is providing a way to bring Hot Wheels to life, at least digitally. It's also giving Hot Wheels fans a good reason to download its latest expansion pack. The video game's expansion pack ditches the on-location roads of Australia and instead drops players into a Hot Wheels paradise. The expansion looks to be complete with all the right stuff for every Hot Wheels fan, such as looping tracks, huge jumps, and a bit of fire thrown in for good measure.

The cars available look to be a good mix of fantasy and reality, with traditional Hot Wheels roadsters and chop-tops abundant, only to be outdone by supercars like the Pagani Zonda, Jeep off-roaders, and more than a few classic muscle cars. Not only that, but players can choose a cockpit view for each car as well, breathing additional life into some of our favorite plastic and metal toys.

For those who have purchased an Expansion Pass, the Hot Wheels expansion is included. Everyone else will have to pay up to live out their Hot Wheels fantasy. Look for the expansion on XBox One and Windows 10 on May 9.

Not an XBox player? Don't fret, Gran Turismo Sport for Playstation 4 is right around the corner, and Porsche will be included for the first time ever.