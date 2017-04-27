Forza Horizon 3 lets your Hot Wheels fantasies come true

Apr 27, 2017

Often while playing with toys as kids the thought ran through our minds: I wish these were real. That was especially true when playing with Hot Wheels. Adventures unfolded thanks to a bit of imagination and the coolest tracks we could create.

While we'll forever be nostalgic for those days, Forza Horizon 3 is providing a way to bring Hot Wheels to life, at least digitally. It's also giving Hot Wheels fans a good reason to download its latest expansion pack. The video game's expansion pack ditches the on-location roads of Australia and instead drops players into a Hot Wheels paradise. The expansion looks to be complete with all the right stuff for every Hot Wheels fan, such as looping tracks, huge jumps, and a bit of fire thrown in for good measure.

The cars available look to be a good mix of fantasy and reality, with traditional Hot Wheels roadsters and chop-tops abundant, only to be outdone by supercars like the Pagani Zonda, Jeep off-roaders, and more than a few classic muscle cars. Not only that, but players can choose a cockpit view for each car as well, breathing additional life into some of our favorite plastic and metal toys.

For those who have purchased an Expansion Pass, the Hot Wheels expansion is included. Everyone else will have to pay up to live out their Hot Wheels fantasy. Look for the expansion on XBox One and Windows 10 on May 9.

Not an XBox player? Don't fret, Gran Turismo Sport for Playstation 4 is right around the corner, and Porsche will be included for the first time ever.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Uber says flying taxis will be in service by 2020 Uber says flying taxis will be in service by 2020
The Great American Race: Hellcat vs. Raptor around and over a mountain The Great American Race: Hellcat vs. Raptor around and over a mountain
For $1.5M this modified Maserati MC12 could be yours For $1.5M this modified Maserati MC12 could be yours
2017 Lotus Exige Cup 380 is all about the aero 2017 Lotus Exige Cup 380 is all about the aero
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.