Wife surprises her husband with McLaren 650S

My wife once surprised me with tickets to see my favorite band playing a concert in my favorite ballpark. It was an amazing gift, an amazing show, and I am very happy that my wife bought that for a past birthday.

I'd be even happier if she'd purchased a car for me, although that's asking a lot. It's not too much for this couple, however, because the wife just surprised her husband with an amazing new machine in the garage.

This YouTube-famous couple are known for playing plenty of pranks on each other. So the wife starts out the video by surprising her husband with a new car. It turns out to be a scale version of a McLaren P1 GTR. As he's jokingly admiring his new toy car, the garage slowly lifts up behind him.

That's where the real toy sits. It's a brand-spanking-new McLaren 650S, and it's finished in a bright yellow paint scheme with black trim bits. The husband is floored and he declares that this is his dream car. It's a heck of a ride and one amazing way to be surprised by a loving wife. Now hopefully he finds a way to return the favor, and he better be reaching deep into that wallet of his.

