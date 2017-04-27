Pininfarina electric cars, Corvette ZR1 on the ‘Ring, Ducati up for grabs: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Pininfarina might be about to follow in the footsteps of rival Italian design house Italdesign Giugiaro and launch cars under its own brand. The first model could be an electric supercar inspired by last year’s H2 Speed concept.

If you’re more into cubic inches than kilowatt-hours, you’ll be happy to know that a new Corvette ZR1 is just around the corner. Chevrolet has been testing prototypes on the Nürburgring and was recently forced to modify the exhaust system because it was too loud.

Ducati might be for sale. The Italian motorcycle brand was acquired by the Volkswagen Group in 2012, but rising costs due to the diesel scandal and vehicle electrification plans has the VW Group reportedly considering selling it.

