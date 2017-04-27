Report: Mercedes to axe SLC

Apr 27, 2017
2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC - First Drive - April 2016

2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC - First Drive - April 2016

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche revealed to media during last month’s 2017 Geneva auto show that the automaker would be pruning back the number of specialty cars it currently offers, namely coupe and convertibles.

Zetsche said Mercedes would continue to offer multiple specialty cars but not the number available today. Recall, the automaker has six convertibles in its lineup, a body style that performs poorly.

According to a report out from Automobile, sitting at the top spot on the list of cars to be axed is the SLC (formerly the SLK). Sales in the United States average a little more than 300 a month so the car will hardly be missed.

Mercedes is working on a modular platform dubbed the MSA that will underpin next-generation versions of the SL and Mercedes-AMG GT, with development of the new platform and the cars spawned from it is being handled by AMG. The platform will likely prove too pricey for a slow-selling sports car starting at $50K.

Automobile also suspects that the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet might be axed. This is due to the next SL evolving into a larger, more luxurious grand tourer with 2+2 seating and a soft-top roof—positioning currently filled by the S-Class Coupe. The move is to help further separate the next SL from AMG’s next GT which will maintain a similar formula to the current model.

