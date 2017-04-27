Mercedes-AMG E63 S hits 187 mph on the Autobahn

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 is an unabashed monster machine that mixes potent power and performance with regular E-Class style and sophistication.

For the 2018 model year, the super sedan packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that uncorks a massive 603 horsepower in S trim. There's even a wagon version that gets the same powerplant, which makes it just about the greatest grocery getter on the planet. How fast can you go with an engine like that? It looks like you'll be able to hit around 187 mph before the party is over.

A YouTuber by the name of AutoTopNL had access to an E63 S and a fairly empty stretch of Autobahn sprawling forth in front of the hood of the car. That meant it was clearly time to grab the camera, fill up with some fuel, and slam the throttle into the carpet. A phone recording GPS-based speed sees the dial run all the way up to 302 kilometers per hour before it says no more. That translates to a little over 187 mph.

Remember that this is a luxury sedan with room for five adults, plenty of luggage, and top-shelf creature comforts. It also appears rock steady at hefty highway speeds, which is pretty standard of any well-made German vehicle. That's certainly confidence inspiring when you're committed to seeing just how fast a brand-new Mercedes-AMG can go.

Now do the same run but in the wagon and load it down with a full week's worth of groceries.