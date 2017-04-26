Watch how a Pagani Huayra BC gets delivered to its new owner





Very, very carefully. That's how we would describe the process of delivering the first Pagani Huayra BC to come to the United States. We could end the story there, but we won't since there is more to the process. But indeed, the Pagani Huayra BC gets extra special handling and care--as it should considering it costs $2.55 million.

YouTube user Emil Garcia has documented the whole process of what it takes to deliver a Huayra BC to its new owner. The Pagani Huayru BC pays tribute to Benny Caiola, a supercar collector and close acquaintance of Pagani founder Horacio Pagani. Not only are his initials attached to the car, it boasts 789 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, up considerably from regular Huayras. Only 20 Huayra BCs will be made and the car featured here was delivered through Prestige Imports in Miami.

After being unloaded from its shipping pallet, again very carefully, the Pagani makes its way aboard a transporter truck and is strapped in for the ride to its new home. Upon arrival, it is delivered to Pablo Perez Companc, an Argentinian race driver, who is so delighted with his purchase that he celebrates with champagne at the end of the whole ordeal. Who wouldn't celebrate the delivery of a multi-million hypercar with a bit of bubbly? It's all in a day's work when it comes to Pagani deliveries.

If you want a similar experience, you're out of luck. All 20 examples of Huayra BC have been spoken for, but feel free to live vicariously through the video above.