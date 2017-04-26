Mercedes-Benz introduces Google Home, Amazon Alexa connectivity

Apr 26, 2017

Mercedes-Benz adds Google Home support

As the internet of things continues to invade our daily lives, companies are taking advantage of the seamlessness that technology can offer for customers. To capitalize on the potential, Mercedes-Benz is integrating Google Home and Amazon Alexa connectivity with its native vehicle services.

It's not gimmicky, either. Google Home and Amazon Alexa are able to perform a few helpful tasks for owners such as starting and remotely locking their cars, and sending addresses to the GPS system. Owners looking to take advantage of the added connectivity must pair either Home or Alexa to their "Mercedes Me" accounts and pair the apps together, or else frustration will likely ensue when the smart home device has no idea what an owner is saying. Just a forewarning.

Mercedes-Benz adds Amazon Alexa support

Mercedes-Benz isn't the first automaker to offer this type of connectivity. In fact, Hyundai's start-up premium brand Genesis has had the capability to control various facets of the vehicle through Alexa since last August. Genesis owners can tell Alexa to start their cars, set the climate control, and talk to the devices while they are stationed at home.

While none of the commands are truly groundbreaking, the potential is huge for automakers in the future. As connectivity becomes an important factor in car buying, automakers will surely take advantage of artificial intelligence to enhance the driving experience. That is, if we're even driving vehicles ourselves at all.

