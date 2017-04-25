Porsche dealers are clamoring for a five-seat Panamera hatchback

Apr 25, 2017

2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, 2017 Geneva auto show

Automakers seem to be in the business of giving consumers choices once again. Among those choices: A handful of marques have decided to try and reignite the old love affair with the wagon here in the U.S. That includes Buick and its new Regal TourX wagon. On the luxury and performance end of the spectrum, Porsche will make its attempt with the Panamera Sport Turismo.

Nevermind the fancy name, this is a Porsche wagon through-and-through, and it offers customers the option of five seats rather than the standard four seats found in the Panamera hatchback/sedan. Dealers say the Panamera Sport Turismo isn't enough and they want to see a fifth seat added to the Panamera hatchback, too.

The Sport Turismo doesn't offer all of the model choices of the hatchback, but it does come in quite a few varieties, including 4, 4S, 4 E-Hybrid, and Turbo. It doesn't get the base; the longer wheelbase 4 Executive, 4S Executive or Turbo Executive; or the Turbo S E-Hybrid models.

2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

Enlarge Photo

Automotive News (subscription required) reports Porsche is now seriously looking into a five-seat Panamera sedan after continued requests from its dealer network.

"It's fair to say that dealers would like to see [five seats] also available in the sedan," Joe Lawrence, COO of Porsche Cars North America Inc., said. "That's something we're discussing, and we'll see what the future holds."

In the meantime, Porsche says the refreshed Panamera sedan has been incredibly well received, despite launching a few months later than initially planned.

"It's really taking off, and we've got a great order intake on it," Lawrence said.
 
The Panamera Sport Turismo will go on sale by the end of 2017 in the U.S. and arrive with a starting price of $97,250.


HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, 2017 Geneva auto show
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

How fast is the Dodge Demon on pump gas, in Eco mode? How fast is the Dodge Demon on pump gas, in Eco mode?
VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster revealed at 2017 Shanghai auto show VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster revealed at 2017 Shanghai auto show
Fisker EMotion 400-mile electric sedan to debut August 17 Fisker EMotion 400-mile electric sedan to debut August 17
Porsche dealers are clamoring for a five-seat Panamera hatchback Porsche dealers are clamoring for a five-seat Panamera hatchback
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.