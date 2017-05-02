Ken Block lays down a massive burnout in his brand new Ford F-150 Raptor

May 2, 2017

What's the best way to kick off your family road trip in your brand-new vehicle?

If you happen to be rally racing hero Ken Block and that vehicle is a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, you load up the bikes, the wife, and the kids, and do one massive, smokey burnout ahead of a 1,000-mile road trip.

Block really digs his new truck. He waxes poetic about the fit and finish and even likes the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine better than the outgoing V-8 options, though he does miss the V-8 noises. Don't we all, Ken. Don't we all.

With the small talk out of the way, Block climbs in for one smokey burnout session, probably longer than the cameraman imagined judging by his reactions. And as the smoke clears, the pavement is left with black traces that were once rubber

It's certainly not the most incredible stunt the wheelman and "Hoonigan-in-charge" has accomplished, but it's fun nonetheless. Block has had plenty of time to stunt, jump, and show off in a plethora of rally racing machines. We're sure he'll be back with another iteration of Gymkhana before we know it. In the meantime, it looks like he's off on a much-deserved vacation in his new Raptor.

