2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots

Apr 24, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Land Rover’s striking Range Rover Velar isn't even in showrooms but a more potent version is already out testing.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for what’s likely to be a Range Rover Velar SVR.

There are enlarged intakes in the front bumper plus a diffuser integrated in the rear bumper and flanked by two massive exhaust tips. You’ll also notice the enlarged brake discs and calipers that almost fill the insides of the wheels.

According to our photographer, the prototype also had the distinct sound of a V-8 emanating from it. The engine is almost certainly a version of Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. This means peak output could be anywhere between 500 and 575 horsepower.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Vehicles with the SVR tag attached are aimed at the offerings from Audi Sport, BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. Right now there’s only the Range Rover Sport SVR and F-Type SVR but we know an F-Pace SVR is also in the works. We’re also expecting SVR versions of the XE and XF Jaguar sedans. (Note, the F-Pace and Velar are twins under the skin though the Land Rover is slightly longer than its Jaguar counterpart.)

All SVR development is handled by Jaguar Land Rover’s personalization department known as Special Vehicle Operations. The team will no doubt be relying on lessons learned from the Range Rover Sport SVR program in tuning this high-performance Velar.

The regular Velar is on sale later this year. The most potent version at launch will offer 380 hp from a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. We’re expecting this SVR version to arrive late next year, meaning we’ll likely see it initially list as a 2019 model.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Lilium flying taxi completes successful maiden test flight Lilium flying taxi completes successful maiden test flight
2017 Honda Civic Type R sets front-wheel-drive ‘Ring record 2017 Honda Civic Type R sets front-wheel-drive ‘Ring record
Only 3,000 M4s to receive CS treatment Only 3,000 M4s to receive CS treatment
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.