2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video

Land Rover’s striking Range Rover Velar isn't even in showrooms but a more potent version is already out testing.

Our spy shots plus a new video show prototypes for what is likely to be a Range Rover Velar SVR.

There are enlarged intakes in the front bumper plus a diffuser integrated in the rear bumper and flanked by two massive exhaust tips. You’ll also notice the enlarged brake discs and calipers that almost fill the insides of the wheels.

Judging by the prototype in the video, Land Rover is likely testing a V-8 engine. The engine is almost certainly a version of Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. This means peak output could be anywhere between 500 and 600 horsepower. (The 600-hp version of the engine debuts later in June in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.)

Other upgrades for the Velar SVR should include tweaks to the transmission and chassis.

Vehicles with the SVR tag attached are aimed at the offerings from Audi Sport, BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. Right now there’s only the Range Rover Sport SVR and F-Type SVR, but we know an F-Pace SVR is also in the works. The F-Pace and Velar are twins under the skin, though the Land Rover is slightly longer than its Jaguar counterpart.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

All SVR development is handled by Jaguar Land Rover’s personalization department known as Special Vehicle Operations. The team will no doubt be relying on lessons learned from the Range Rover Sport SVR program in tuning this high-performance Velar.

The regular Velar is on sale later in 2017. The most potent version at launch will offer 380 hp from a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. We’re expecting this SVR version to arrive in late 2018, meaning we’ll likely see it initially list as a 2019 model.

Potential rivals include the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.