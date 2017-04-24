This twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracán makes 1,439 hp at the wheels and runs 8s

Apr 24, 2017
Follow Jeff

High horsepower figures and low quarter mile times are the order of the day of late. Some of that is owed to all of the Dodge Demon news, while other flashes of interest are being created by tuners all over the world. You can now add Gosha Turbo Tech to that list thanks to its twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracán GTT-X.

Recently, Gosha Turbo Tech showed off its modified Huracánwith the embedded video that shared the power figure. Apparently, this beefed-up bull is now making 1,439 horsepower and that figure is for energy generated at the wheels. You can see a handful of quarter-mile runs in this clip as well, and each one is in the eight-second range.

Now we have the video at the top of the page, which shows the car pushing even harder. It has dipped all the way down to an 8.37-second run in the quarter mile with a trap speed of 170 mph. It achieved these numbers while still running on street tires and using the stock gearbox. Additionally, these were apparently low-boost tests so that means even more power can be dialed up.

The Gosha Turbo Tech website might still be under construction, but the cars it can build are clearly ready to rock. 

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Only 3,000 M4s to receive CS treatment Only 3,000 M4s to receive CS treatment
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots
2017 Honda Civic Type R sets front-wheel-drive ‘Ring record 2017 Honda Civic Type R sets front-wheel-drive ‘Ring record
Lilium flying taxi completes successful maiden test flight Lilium flying taxi completes successful maiden test flight
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.