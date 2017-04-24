Borgward confirms electric SUV, German plant

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Revived German car brand Borgward, backed by state-owned Chinese automaker BAIC, unveiled its first model in almost 50 years during the 2015 Frankfurt auto show.

The model was a mid-size SUV called the BX7 that Borgward started selling in China in 2016. The BX7, which is also built in China, has proven to be a success, with sales in its first eight months totaling 30,000 units.

Borgward started selling its second model in China a month ago. The second model, which is also built in China, is a compact SUV called the BX5. Also planned is a coupe-like version of the BX5 to be called the BX6.

Borgward has since announced plans for an electric version of the BX7 as well as the construction of a plant in the brand’s historic home of Bremen, Germany.

2019 Borgward BXi7 Enlarge Photo

The electric BX7 is called the BXi7 and was shown for the first time during last week’s 2017 Shanghai auto show. Compared to the gas-powered BX7, the electric BXi7 features a revised grille and a new digital instrument cluster. The only information released on the BXi7 is that it will use batteries sourced from LG Chem which supplies batteries to General Motors, the Volkswagen Group and others.

The BXi7 is to be one of the first models built at Borgward’s Bremen plant. Borgward will transform a former cargo center into the new plant which will initially build the BXi7 and a plug-in hybrid version of the BX7. The site is to become Borgward’s “competence center” for electric cars.

Construction of the plant will commence in 2018 and if all goes to plan the first cars will be rolling off the line in 2019. In addition to the plant, plans call to include a test track, a delivery center, and a brand studio at the site.

Borgward has mentioned that it intends to sell cars in Europe but is yet to commit to a launch in the United States.