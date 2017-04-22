This Week’s Top Photos: the 2017 Shanghai auto show edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Mercedes-Benz used this past week’s 2017 Shanghai auto show to unveil a concept destined to spawn a new A-Class compact sedan. The concept also shows the latest evolution of the Sensual Purity design language currently employed by Mercedes.

Lynk & Co 03 concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Lynk & Co, the new brand from Chinese automaker Geely, also previewed a compact sedan with a concept in Shanghai. Lynk & Co also used the Chinese show to announce that it cars will come with lifetime—yes, lifetime—warranties.

Audi e-tron Sportback Concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show [photo:Ronan Glon]

Another concept previewing an upcoming model was Audi’s e-tron Sportback. Audi is launching an electric SUV in 2018 and this is to be followed a year later by a coupe-like SUV that the e-tron Sportback previews. We’re told that some of the concept’s lines will also make it onto the redesigned A7.

2018 BMW M4 CS

There were production models, too. One of the stars was BMW’s new M4 CS. The car is harder-edged version of the M4 to fill the gap between the standard model and hardcore M4 GTS. The good news is that the car is coming to the United States in 2018.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S63, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off its updated 2018 S-Class range. The biggest change is in the powertrain department, where all the previous V-8s have been replaced by Mercedes’s latest 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged unit. This includes the S63 sledgehammer which actually gains power despite downsizing to the smaller engine.

2018 Lexus NX

Lexus also had an updated 2018 model, in this case the NX. The compact crossover SUV has been selling well above expectation and to keep the party going Lexus has introduced a round of worthwhile updates.

Jeep Yuntu concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show [photo: Ronan Glon]

Jeep surprised us with its Yuntu concept. The seven-seat plug-in hybrid doesn’t preview the upcoming Wagoneer but rather a potential on-road focused crossover SUV for the Chinese market.

MG E-Motion concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Another big surprise was the MG E-Motion concept. The car shows that MG, now under Chinese ownership, hasn’t forgotten its sports car past. The electric concept proved so popular at its unveil that MG officials are now talking production.

Qoros Model K-EV concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Another supposedly production-bound electric car concept in Shanghai was the Qoros Model K-EV. The electric sedan previews a Tesla Model S rival coming in 2019 and has an oddball asymmetric door system that includes three different door designs, one of which is a large gullwing.

Volkswagen ID Crozz concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Another electric car concept that we know is destined to spawn a production model was Volkswagen’s I.D. Crozz. The concept previews the SUV member of VW’s upcoming electric car family, the first member of which will be a Golf-sized hatch arriving in 2020.

There was much, much more in Shanghai. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.