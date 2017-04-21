Tesla issues recall for 53,000 Model S, Model X over parking brake issue





2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of some 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles because the parking brake may remain stuck and engaged. This marks the electric vehicle automaker's first recall of 2017.

Green Car Reports states the vehicles potentially affected by the sticking parking brake were built between February and October of 2016; 31,000 of the vehicles were sold in the United States. The specific problem involves an internal gear in the parking brake assembly that may fracture once engaged, thus leaving the Model S or Model X stuck with the parking brake in the on position.

2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

However, Tesla stresses the recall is voluntary. Only a small number of Model S and X vehicles may suffer from the problem, potentially as low as two percent of the total 53,000. A letter to Tesla owners said the potential fault has not caused any accidents or injuries.

2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

Tesla will replace the gears in all 53,000 vehicles since a diagnosis is difficult by simply looking at the assembly. The process of fixing the vehicles has already begun, and there is no wait for parts. The company says the fix takes less than an hour. If all 53,000 vehicles return for the repair, Tesla estimates the entire recall process should be wrapped up by October of this year.

The recall's announcement comes days before the company plans to increase prices on its Model S and Model X 100D and P100D models.