Lynk & Co says its cars will have lifetime warranties

Lynk & Co at its Wednesday press conference at the 2017 Shanghai auto show came out with the unusually bold promise of lifetime warranties for its cars.

The brand didn’t provide details on the terms but said roadside assistance will also be offered to customers.

That’s not all as Lynk & Co said free connectivity would also be a feature of its cars, though once again the brand was short on details. Whether this is an Internet connection, a concierge service, or something else entirely isn’t clear.

Lynk & Co is the new Millennial-focused brand from Chinese automaker Geely. Its first model is the 01 compact SUV, and at the Shanghai auto show the brand previewed a new model with the 03 compact sedan concept.

Lynk & Co starts sales in China in late 2017. The brand says it will expand to Europe and the United States in 2019, at which point we should have more details on just what the lifetime warranty entails.

The supposedly generous care package is part of Lynk & Co’s revolutionary approach to car buying and ownership. The cars will be sold through company-owned stores and to make the experience as streamlined as possible options will be limited and pricing will be fixed. We might also see the cars offered via subscription services where Lynk & Co retains ownership.

The Lynk & Co 01 is based on the CMA platform developed by Geely in partnership with Volvo. Volvo will use the platform for its upcoming 40 series of compact cars. The 01 will be built at a plant in Luqiao, China. This is the same plant Volvo will use to build its 40 series cars in China.

Lynk & Co will also share powertrains with Volvo. The 01 will offer inline-3 and -4 engines as well as a plug-in hybrid option.

