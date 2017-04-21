Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2 replica is a testament to the golden era of rally racing





Group B rally racing is often referred to as the golden era of rallying. Established in 1982 by the FIA, the short-lived Group B era birthed some of the most legendary rally racers even to this day. That includes the famed Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2.

The Sport Quattro in the video we from Petrolicious isn’t the real thing, but the impeccable replica is probably as close as one can get to it. Volker Gehrt, the owner of the replica, states a toy model his wife purchased for him to keep on his desk was the inspiration to go out and build his own Sport Quattro S1 E2.

After crossing paths with Roland Gumpert, the father of the Quattro as well as a former Audi motorsport boss and founder of the Gumpert supercar brand, both gentlemen thought it would be a fun undertaking to rebuild the car just as it was in the ‘80s. Of course, this kind of undertaking is a lot easier when you have a former Audi motorsport boss on board, who was able to source the obscure and rare parts for the project.

The end result is what you see here, identical in every way, shape, and form to the legendary rally racer of yore. The replica even received the blessing of Walter Röhrl, who piloted the original Group B Sport Quattros during the 1980s, including up Pikes Peak. It’s definitely a good sign when someone like Röhrl says, “I feel like I’m having déjà vu.”

It’s a truly magnificent undertaking by Gehrt and Gumpert and looks right at home on the rural roads outside of Thuringia, Germany. Now, if Audi could reverse its decision to pass on building a modern Sport Quattro, we’d really be a happy bunch.