Volvo exec hints at subcompact 20 series

Apr 21, 2017
2018 Volvo XC60

Volvo’s smallest model at present is the Golf-sized V40 hatchback, but the automaker may eventually go even smaller.

We’re not talking about the upcoming XC40 and S40 compact cars but new “20” series subcompact offerings that could compete with other premium offerings in the segment, such as Mini’s lineup.

The news of the potential 20 series was dropped by Volvo’s U.S. boss, Lex Kerssemakers, in a recent interview with Car and Driver.

“It’s pretty straightforward: the 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest,” Kerssemakers said when discussing Volvo’s naming strategy. “And when there is a 20, it will be a smaller one.”

While Kerssemakers’ comments are hardly confirmation Volvo is about to go smaller than its 40 series, they reveal the automaker is at least exploring the possibility.

Interestingly, Kerssemakers also stated in his interview with Car and Driver that Volvo “only makes global cars,” suggesting perhaps that a future 20 series will be offered in the United States as well as elsewhere. We could certainly imagine an XC20 SUV targeting the Buick Encore and Mini Countryman proving popular.

