2018 Dodge Demon, 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, 2018 Mercedes S-Class: The Week In Reverse

2018 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

We dove deeper in into the 2018 Dodge Demon; took a spin in in the 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro; and Mercedes-Benz revealed the 2018 S-Class. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Customers planning on purchasing a new Tesla Model S or Model X are going to find the prices going up on range-topping 100D and P100D models. The price increases range from $1,000 to $9,500.

We took a look into how the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon achieved those quarter-mile and 0-60 mph times, along with how it can actually run a quicker 0-60 mph than Dodge is promoting.

Want a mini Ford Raptor? The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro might just be the ticket as we recently found out.

Jeep previewed what could be a new China-exclusive SUV. Featuring an almost production-ready exterior, a futuristic interior, and a hybrid powertrain, this could be a glimpse at the largest vehicle to hit Jeep's Chinese lineup.

Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off the 2018 S-Class. The updated flagship sedan features a slightly tweaked design, modest interior updates, and a host of new tech.