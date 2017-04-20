2018 Subaru WRX priced from $27,855, WRX STI from $36,995





Sport sedan buyers, rejoice. Subaru has officially announced pricing for the 2018 WRX and WRX STI and they don't deviate much from the 2017 model year.

For those looking to step into rally car inspired performance, the 2018 Subaru WRX will start at $27,855, which includes destination. For under $30,000, buyers will still receive a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine delivering 268 horsepower, and producing the same iconic boxer burble it has been for years. The standard transmission remains a 6-speed manual, but a CVT is available for those not familiar with the third pedal lifestyle.

Pricing for the WRX Premium jumps to $30,155 with a 6-speed manual and $31,355 when opting for the CVT. Stepping into the WRX Limited warrants a $32,455 price tag with the manual and $33,655 with the CVT. See? Another reason to buy the manual: save money, have more fun.

New for 2018 is the addition of a Performance Pack, which is available exclusively for the WRX Premium. It adds as a Recaro 8-way power driver's seat and red-painted front and rear brake calipers with upgraded Jurid brake pads, and the moonroof is deleted to reduce weight. The Performance Pack is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the price is $2,050.

Sliding into a 2018 Subaru WRX STI costs a little more, as usual. Pricing for the hotter WRX STI will start at $36,995, but can quickly climb upon selecting the STI Limited. A fully loaded 2018 Subaru WRX STI Limited with its iconic wing will tally in at $41,755. A low profile spoiler is a no-cost option.

The older (read: better) 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine remains for the 2018 WRX STI and still pushes 305 hp. However, for 2018, Subaru has tweaked the suspension components and beefed up the brakes. Specifically, the DCCD system, which previously used a combination of mechanical and electronic center limited slip differential control, now uses electronic control for quicker response. The Brembo brakes get yellow-painted calipers, stronger monoblock 6-piston calipers in front, monoblock 2-piston calipers in the rear, and larger drilled rotors all around for better heat dissipation, and new pads that provide greater surface.

Both the 2018 WRX and WRX STI see minor visual changes as part of a nip/tuck refresh to carry the performance sedans over before an all-new generation is launched, perhaps for the 2020 model year. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts will note larger intakes and a more pronounced grille. Inside, materials are stepped up and additional sound proofing has been added.

Look for the 2018 WRX and WRX STI to reach dealers later this spring.