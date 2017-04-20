Jeep Yuntu concept, Hyundai Veloster spy shots, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro preview: Car News Headlines

News
Jeep Yuntu concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show [photo: Ronan Glon]Enlarge Photo
Jeep used this week’s 2017 Shanghai auto show to roll out a seven-seat SUV concept. The concept doesn’t preview the upcoming Wagoneer but rather a potential on-road focused crossover SUV for the Chinese market.
One new vehicle that we know is coming soon is a redesigned Hyundai Veloster. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals that the current model’s three-doors-and-hatch configuration will transition over to the new one.
Don’t want an off-road truck as big and pricey as Ford’s F-150 Raptor? Toyota has an ideal alternative in the form of the Tacoma TRD Pro. We just took it for a spin.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Jeep Yuntu hybrid concept may foreshadow future Chinese 7-seater SUV
2019 Hyundai Veloster spy shots
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro first drive review: the everyman's Raptor
Everyone is awful: new study shows that 88 percent of us use our phones while driving
Hybrid Kinetic presents pair of Pininfarina-styled electric SUVs in Shanghai
Most Fords will be hybrid or electric by 2025...in China
Nio to sell 10 more EP9 supercars priced from $1.48M each
J.D. Power: Consumers wary of self-driving cars but totally okay with semi-autonomous technology
British tuner reveals wild 800-horsepower Ford Mustang
VW Electrify America plan for electric-car charging across US released
