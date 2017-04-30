Hellcat driver rips a burnout all the way through 7th gear

Follow Jeff Add to circle



A burnout is fun. A burnout in which you shift into second gear is hilarious fun. If you drive one of Dodge's Charger or Challenger SRT Hellcats, you can keep that fun going all the way through your first seven gears. This was recently proven on a quiet city street in Poland, with a camera rolling from a nearby rooftop.

(Editor's Note: We don't recommend that you try this at home, under any circumstance. Those who ignore this advice assume responsibility for paying their own tickets.)

In the video, the Hellcat driver sets off into a brake stand and almost immediately has to shift the car into second gear. The brake stand quickly turns into a rolling burnout and the tire destruction kicks into, ahem, high gear.

From there, the driver keeps their foot to the floor and the action under control as the supercharger and the 6.2-liter V-8 engine do their thing. The noise is great. The tire smoke is plentiful. The Hellcat driver has clearly claimed dominance over this section of Polish roadway. All others might drive around as they are no longer worthy. Well, unless they also have another Hellcat for a duel.

Or maybe there's someone out there plotting revenge by bringing a Demon to the party?