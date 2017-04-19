Pagani Huayra Roadster spied running about near the factory

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Sometimes all we do around here is gawk at awesome cars.

Suffice it to say, that the Pagani Huayra Roadster is an amalgamation of automotive awesomeness. It offers a roofless driving experience that has to be up there with the best the world has to offer, and it certainly assaults all of the senses. The car was revealed in March, but little has been heard of it since. That's not too crazy, really, seeing as it's a hyper exotic that will be produced in small numbers. Seeing one rolling down the road, however, must be pretty crazy.

If you're trying to spot the Huayra Roadster, the best place to hang out would be the Pagani factory in San Cesario sul Panaro, Italy. The roads around The House of Horacio are sure to provide you with some thrilling scenery if you're a supercar hunter. This YouTuber who snagged footage of the Huayra spent four days near the factory, and managed to highlight the car from a number of angles.

Watch the video and you'll get to hear the Huayra Roadster drive around a bit and fire up as well. The "firing up" is essentially an awakening of the engine gods. That's because Pagani fits the car with the Mercedes-AMG M158 engine that's built specifically for Pagani. It's a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 and it produces 764 horsepower and 740 pound-feet of torque.

Get your stares in now, because you're unlikely to ever see one on the road near you. Pagani is building just 100 examples and they're all spoken for.

