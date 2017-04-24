Buying a Porsche 911: rear- or all-wheel drive?

Apr 24, 2017

You've decided to lay out the cash for a brand-new Porsche 911. There's an ocean of options ahead of you. Colors and materials. Packages and sub models. However, perhaps you should start here: rear- or all-wheel drive?

It's a big question. One dictated largely by where and how you drive. Fortunately, YouTuber Nick Murray has put this handy video together to help you decide.

Murray recently swapped his rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera for an all-wheel-drive 911 Carrera 4S, so he's uniquely qualified to split these particular hairs. As he notes, the Carrera 4S is 1.5-inches wider than its rear-wheel-drive counterpart, features a host of minor aesthetic tweaks, and is around 110 pounds heaver, depending on equipment. It also suffers a minor fuel economy penalty, but offers better range thanks to a larger fuel tank. Then there's that $7,000 premium.

In this case, performance stays relatively even between the two models, both in acceleration and top speed. There's a gap on both figures, but not large enough for most mortal drivers to sweat over outside of a track day.

The most important difference likely comes down to character, though. Murray says that while the Carrera 4S is a safe car, one capable in any weather and on any surface, his old rear-wheel-drive 911 was a fun car. One that was willing to twitch its hips out of corners and put a grin on his face. So, which do you pick? Our guess is, if you're buying a Porsche, you didn't show up at the dealer for the safe car.

