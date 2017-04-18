Watch Aston Martin test the Vanquish Zagato at the 'Ring





Aston Martin has been busy testing the Vanquish Zagato at the Nürburgring. This short clip shows the carbon-fiber bodied Grand Tourer turning laps at the limit, its 6.0-liter V-12 barking at the trees lining Germany's most infamous track.

The video from YouTuber Automotive Mike only shows a couple of corners, but it's enough to get a feel for the car's capabilities. With 592 horsepower pushing through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, Aston Martin says the Vanquish Zagato is capable of acing the 0-60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds. It's clear the car's working to put all that power to the ground, as we can hear the tires fighting for grip out of each corner.

Keep in mind, this isn't an all-out track brawler, and engineers tuned the machine's suspension specifically for road-going comfort. Still, it doesn't look out of place among the 'Ring's curbs and Armcos.

Built as the latest in a long partnership between Aston Martin and design house Zagato, the coupe shows a number of unique design elements, from the double-bubble roof to round taillight reflectors. The car is set to go on sale this year, and this testing session would indicate it is close to ready for production.

Aston Martin will build just 99 examples of the Vanquish Zagato coupe, though another 99 convertibles will follow.

