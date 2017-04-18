Watch Aston Martin test the Vanquish Zagato at the 'Ring

Apr 18, 2017

Aston Martin has been busy testing the Vanquish Zagato at the Nürburgring. This short clip shows the carbon-fiber bodied Grand Tourer turning laps at the limit, its 6.0-liter V-12 barking at the trees lining Germany's most infamous track. 

The video from YouTuber Automotive Mike only shows a couple of corners, but it's enough to get a feel for the car's capabilities. With 592 horsepower pushing through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, Aston Martin says the Vanquish Zagato is capable of acing the 0-60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds. It's clear the car's working to put all that power to the ground, as we can hear the tires fighting for grip out of each corner.

Keep in mind, this isn't an all-out track brawler, and engineers tuned the machine's suspension specifically for road-going comfort. Still, it doesn't look out of place among the 'Ring's curbs and Armcos.

Built as the latest in a long partnership between Aston Martin and design house Zagato, the coupe shows a number of unique design elements, from the double-bubble roof to round taillight reflectors. The car is set to go on sale this year, and this testing session would indicate it is close to ready for production.

Aston Martin will build just 99 examples of the Vanquish Zagato coupe, though another 99 convertibles will follow. 

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

How you can buy a Dodge Demon How you can buy a Dodge Demon
10 things you need to know about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 10 things you need to know about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
2018 Dallara sports car spy shots 2018 Dallara sports car spy shots
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be priced under $100,000 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be priced under $100,000
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.