2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be priced under $100,000





The good people at Dodge don't have plans to take potential 2018 Challenger SRT Demon customers to the financial woodshed when it comes to pricing for the brand's most potent muscle car ever. In fact, it could be one of the best dollar-to-horsepower ratios we've ever seen.

Speaking to Road and Track, Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said pricing for the 2018 Challenger Demon will start well below $100,000.

"Obviously [the price] will be more than a regular Hellcat, but it's gonna be well below six figures," Kuniskis said. A Challenger Hellcat can be had for $64,195, providing a bit of context for the pricing strategy. This is, of course, if dealers don't get greedy and institute "market adjustments" to the price. After all, only 3,300 Dodge Demons will be produced.

However, Dodge has a trick up its sleeve to potentially curb dealerships from gouging customers for extra profit. The Challenger SRT Demon will come with a serialized plaque on the dashboard naming the original owner of the car. As we previously reported, if a second buyer wants to order a different plaque, Kuniskis simply replied, "Tough shit."

Dodge is counting on customers wanting the serialized plaque as a measure against price gouging since the plaque will remain blank if a dealer simply orders a Demon at random.

As for options surrounding the 2018 Challenger Demon, they are few and far between. And Dodge won't rake you over the coals for those, either. If you want to add the front and passenger seats back into one of the hottest muscle coupes on the planet, that will be just $1 per seat. As for things like an upgraded sound system and premium seats, it remains to be seen if those niceties will push the Demon into six-figure territory.