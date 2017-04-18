Spyker says buyers are interested in manual transmissions

Apr 18, 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder, 2017 Geneva auto show

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder, 2017 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

Spyker CEO Victor Muller believes there's still a place for manual transmissions in the exotic car market. While speaking at the New York auto show, Muller said he sees enthusiasts buying manuals again. That explains why the company's new C8 Preliator Spyder comes standard with a 6-speed manual. A 6-speed automatic transmission is also available for those who have less joy in their lives. 

While chatting with Car and Driver, Muller said the majority of Preliator buyers have stuck with the clutch, though he declined to give any solid numbers. 

Don't expect Spyker to start some sort of sea change, though. The company only plans to build 100 examples of the C8 Preliator Spyder, and while the idea of a 3,065-pound convertible with 592-horsepower and a 6-speed manual tickles all our fancies, the truth is, Ford will build more Fiestas with a manual next year than Spyker will build cars, period. And there is no great call for row-your-own Fiestas.

Still, this is welcome news after both Ferrari and Lamborghini officially abandoned manual transmissions for quicker dual-clutch options last year.  We still #GiveAShift around here. It's good to hear that Spyker does, too.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots and video 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots and video
10 things you need to know about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 10 things you need to know about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
MG E-Motion electric sports car concept revealed, could be production-bound MG E-Motion electric sports car concept revealed, could be production-bound
e-tron Sportback concept previews Audi electric car coming in 2019 e-tron Sportback concept previews Audi electric car coming in 2019
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.