Spyker says buyers are interested in manual transmissions

Spyker CEO Victor Muller believes there's still a place for manual transmissions in the exotic car market. While speaking at the New York auto show, Muller said he sees enthusiasts buying manuals again. That explains why the company's new C8 Preliator Spyder comes standard with a 6-speed manual. A 6-speed automatic transmission is also available for those who have less joy in their lives.

While chatting with Car and Driver, Muller said the majority of Preliator buyers have stuck with the clutch, though he declined to give any solid numbers.

Don't expect Spyker to start some sort of sea change, though. The company only plans to build 100 examples of the C8 Preliator Spyder, and while the idea of a 3,065-pound convertible with 592-horsepower and a 6-speed manual tickles all our fancies, the truth is, Ford will build more Fiestas with a manual next year than Spyker will build cars, period. And there is no great call for row-your-own Fiestas.

Still, this is welcome news after both Ferrari and Lamborghini officially abandoned manual transmissions for quicker dual-clutch options last year. We still #GiveAShift around here. It's good to hear that Spyker does, too.