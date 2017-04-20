Jay Leno gets a visit from the massive USSV Rhino GX

Apr 20, 2017
Jay Leno is venturing into the world of tacticool.

The best way to start that journey, on the automotive side, is by inviting guests from USSV into the garage.

Those letters stand for United States Specialty Vehicles. It's a company that takes existing production vehicles and modifies them into rugged beasts that bear the names Rhino GX and Rhino XT. Both are quite eye-catching, and the smaller XT even earned a spot in the latest "Fast and the Furious" movie.

It's the massive GX that you'll instantly notice, however, as it's built on the bones of a Ford F-450 Super Duty chassis. This is a good thing, because that's a tough platform and it can be ordered with either a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 or a 6.8-liter V-10. We'd say to opt for that diesel drinker because that's the engine rated to crank out a monstrous 925 pound-feet of torque.

Once USSV gets a hold of it, the vehicle is fully transformed into something that looks prepped for insurgent smashing duty. The GX can also be outfitted with a 40-inch television, power reclining leather seats with power footrests, and a satellite receiver. Additionally, USSV swaps out the rear leaf spring suspension for a hydraulic setup to add in a bit more on-road comfort.

The smaller XT starts life as a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. It will arrive with most of the standard Wrangler running gear, but USSV adds in a supercharger for a bit more oomph. Both vehicles are clearly inspired by the design of military machines. There's nothing necessarily military grade about either USSV-prepped vehicle, but the look is definitely there.

The price is definitely there too. The GX will set you back $250,000. 

