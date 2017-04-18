Mercedes A Sedan, Chevy Corvette ZR1, Audi e-tron Sportback: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz has just revealed a compact sedan concept that’s production-bound. The model the concept previews isn’t a replacement for the CLA but a roomier, more conventional design to appeal to buyers in China. It will likely be called an A-Class.

Chevrolet is out testing a new Corvette range-topper on the Nürburgring. The car is expected to be a new ZR1 to be launched as a farewell to the current C7 Corvette generation.

Audi’s e-tron electric SUV due in 2018 will be followed a year later by a coupe-like SUV. The vehicle was previewed today by the e-tron Sportback concept.

