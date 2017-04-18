Mercedes A Sedan, Chevy Corvette ZR1, Audi e-tron Sportback: Car News Headlines

Apr 18, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz has just revealed a compact sedan concept that’s production-bound. The model the concept previews isn’t a replacement for the CLA but a roomier, more conventional design to appeal to buyers in China. It will likely be called an A-Class.

Chevrolet is out testing a new Corvette range-topper on the Nürburgring. The car is expected to be a new ZR1 to be launched as a farewell to the current C7 Corvette generation.

Audi’s e-tron electric SUV due in 2018 will be followed a year later by a coupe-like SUV. The vehicle was previewed today by the e-tron Sportback concept.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan previewed by concept in Shanghai

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots and video

e-tron Sportback concept previews Audi electric car coming in 2019

Diesel deathwatch? UK to offer owners £2,000 to scrap their diesels

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class preview

Tesla Model S pricing, feature changes: breaking them down in detail

Volkswagen ID Crozz electric SUV concept debuts in Shanghai

97.5 percent of Volkswagen diesel owners have chosen buyback, not repair

AeroMobil to show updated flying car at 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Brand-new 2015 Volkswagen TDI diesels back on sale after modifications

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

10 things you need to know about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 10 things you need to know about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
MG E-Motion electric sports car concept revealed, could be production-bound MG E-Motion electric sports car concept revealed, could be production-bound
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots and video 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots and video
e-tron Sportback concept previews Audi electric car coming in 2019 e-tron Sportback concept previews Audi electric car coming in 2019
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.