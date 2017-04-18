Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan previewed by concept in Shanghai

Apr 18, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Mercedes-Benz already has the CLA, but the automaker sees room for a second, more practical sedan in its compact car family.

This new sedan is being previewed on Wednesday at the 2017 Shanghai auto show by the A Sedan concept which also heralds the new look for Mercedes’ next-generation compacts.

The new look is clearly an evolution of Mercedes’ current design language known as Sensual Purity, and is contrasted by more defined proportions and smoother surfacing.

“Our concept A Sedan shows that the time of creases is over,” Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener said in a statement. “With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of Sensual Purity and has the potential to introduce a new design era.”

At 179.9 inches in length, the concept is similar in size to the CLA but should be roomier due to a longer, flatter roof and what appears to be a more cab-forward design. The concept also has taller windows, a more vertical C-pillar and shorter overhangs front and rear compared to the CLA.

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept versus CLA

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept versus CLA

Enlarge Photo

The 20-inch wheels, A-wing splitter and “Panamericana” grille are all elements we can expect on the future compact lineup from Mercedes-AMG. Don’t hold your breath for the ultra-low stance, flush door handles and grid structure of the headlights showing up on any production model, though. The grid structure was implemented to provide a contrast with the smooth body. It also features a special coating that enables it to give off a different glow whether it’s the daytime running lights shining on it or the main headlight projector.

Mercedes' current range of compacts based on the MFA front-wheel-drive platform have proven extremely popular, with more than two million of them sold since the first member, the current A-Class hatch, was introduced in 2012. The success has prompted Mercedes to add even more models for its next-generation compact car family based on an updated MFA2 platform.

One of these new models will be a production version of the A Sedan concept, likely to be called an A-Class. Others will include a rugged, G-Class-inspired SUV and possibly a convertible. These will be in addition to replacements for the A-Class hatch, B-Class minivan, CLA coupe-like sedan, CLA Shooting Brake wagon, and GLA urban SUV.

The first member of Mercedes’ next-generation compact family will be an A-Class hatch, prototypes for which have been spied. It’s due for a reveal later this year. It’s not clear when the A-Class sedan will arrive and whether Mercedes will even sell it in the United States.

For more Shanghai auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

AeroMobil to show updated flying car at 2017 Top Marques Monaco AeroMobil to show updated flying car at 2017 Top Marques Monaco
Volkswagen ID Crozz electric SUV concept debuts in Shanghai Volkswagen ID Crozz electric SUV concept debuts in Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan previewed by concept in Shanghai Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan previewed by concept in Shanghai
Ferrari Land opens in Spain Ferrari Land opens in Spain
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.