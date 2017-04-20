The 2018 Jaguar F-Type's new 4-banger doesn't sound half bad

Apr 20, 2017

Sticking a 4-cylinder engine under the sleek hood of the Jaguar F-Type has not only made the British marque's sports car more affordable, it retains a decent snarl, too.

Jaguar revealed the 2018 F-Type would be offered with its Ingenium turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine at the 2017 New York auto show. Not only that, but as mentioned, entry-level pricing drops to $60,895 by opting for the 4-cylinder engine. Thanks to a new video straight from Jaguar, we now know how the sports car will sound with turbocharged 4-banger power as well.

In the accompanying video, Ian Hoban, F-Type vehicle line director, walks us through what to expect from the latest addition to the F-Type family. Thankfully, the sleek cat hasn't been declawed too much. Paired exclusively to an 8-speed automatic, the 2.0-liter turbo engine produces 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. With the 4-cylinder, the F-Type manages the same 5.4-second 0-60 mph acceleration time as it gets with the supercharged 3.0-liter V-6, though the top speed is down by 7 mph. That's despite being down 44 ponies.

2018 Jaguar F-Type equipped with turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4

The quick 0-60 mph sprint is due in part to a 115-pound weight reduction over the V-6 engine and the fact the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder makes peak torque at 1,500 rpm. One other small benefit of the 4-banger? It's 16 percent more fuel efficient, according to Jaguar.

Why does the four save so much weight? Because Jaguar's V-6 is actually a V-8 that simply doesn't use two cylinders.

As you hear in the video, the engine sounds pretty strong when the throttle is blipped. It has a deep, snarly growl, though, there's no denying that the amazing sounds made by the available V-6 and V-8 engines have spoiled us for what an F-Type ought to sound like, especially in SVR guise. And yet, we aren't disappointed by the tones of the 4-banger. Have a listen for yourself.

