Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, Audi e-tron Sportback, A-Class sedan: Today’s Car News

Teaser for Audi e-tron Sportback concept debuting at 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Ford’s Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustangs will be sticking around for 2018. They miss out on most of the updates to the 2018 Mustang so if you’re not a fan of the car’s new looks then you have another option.

Audi will unveil the e-tron Sportback concept during this week’s 2017 Shanghai auto show. The concept is a high-riding sedan running on electricity, and it may just preview the look of the next-generation A7.

Another concept debuting in Shanghai will be a compact sedan previewing a new A-Class sedan from Mercedes-Benz. The new sedan isn’t a replacement for the CLA but a roomier, more conventional design to appeal to buyers in China.

2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 keeps old look, gains new colors

First look at Audi e-tron Sportback concept for 2017 Shanghai auto show

Mercedes confirms 2018 S-Class, A-Class sedan concept for 2017 Shanghai auto show

IIHS names the best used cars under $20,000 (and under $10,000) for your teen driver

Audi Sport ready to compete in US with assault on AMG, BMW M

Electric jet startup is backed by Boeing and JetBlue

Lynk & Co’s next car previewed by 03 sedan concept

2017 Genesis G80 review

Volkswagen will build second SUV in US

What U.S. cities have the most solar power? New report lays it out