Watch a Holley carburetor rebuilt in 3 minutes

Apr 16, 2017

Time lapse magic returns from Hemmings, this time involving the teardown of a Holley carburetor.

Before the days of fuel injection, these babies were essential for the proper mix of air and fuel for an internal combustion engine. Therefore, proper rebuilding, and knowing what you're doing, is essential for classic cars.

This particular Holley 4346 carburetor comes from a 396-cubic inch V-8 found in Chevrolet Camaros, Chevelles, and Novas. The four-barrel unit helps the engine produce a healthy 375 horsepower. And in just over three minutes, you can see every bolt, screw, gasket, and more come undone from the carb and put back together. Of course, that's after proper cleaning is done to the carb, ensuring it runs in tip-top shape upon re-installation.

Again, the magic of time lapse technology makes it all look incredibly easy, but simple this task is not. Counting each of the components pulled apart and set aside in the workspace is a vivid reminder that patience is indeed a virtue when it comes to taking complex vehicle components apart.

If this kind of space is your dojo, there's plenty more from where this carburetor teardown comes from. Hemmings has also taken the time to tear down a Chrysler Firepower V-8 engine and a Ford Thunderbird automatic transmission.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Lincoln Navigator video preview 2018 Lincoln Navigator video preview
Audi Sport ready to compete in US with assault on AMG, BMW M Audi Sport ready to compete in US with assault on AMG, BMW M
2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 video preview 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 video preview
Hypercar holy trinity headed for 2017 Villa d'Este auction Hypercar holy trinity headed for 2017 Villa d'Este auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.